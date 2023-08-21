Nevis Island Assembly to meet on Thursday, August 24

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 21, 2023)- A Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House, Charlestown.

According to the Order Paper circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, the Sitting will commence at 10 a.m.

At Thursday’s Sitting Premier of Nevis Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration, (NIA) will move the second and third readings of the Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2023.