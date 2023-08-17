Business Community lauds performance of students from the Department of Youth’s Summer Job Attachment Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2023)- Representatives from several companies and government departments have highly commended the performance of student interns who worked at their establishments as part of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Department of Youth Summer Job Attachment Programme (SJAP) 2023.

During a closing ceremony for the SJAP on August 16, representatives from the Legal Department, Inland Revenue Department, and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank gave testimonials about their respective interns.

Ms. Rhonda Nisbett-Browne Senior Legal Counsel at the NIA Legal Department praised the intern there as fastidious, punctual, and engaging. She recounted her first impression when the young lady arrived at work a half hour early on the first day.

“I said wow. I was so impressed. And she continued that trend of being punctual every morning since she started the programme and for me that is commendable as a young person, because it is summer time and a lot of students would like to sleep in…We have to give credit to Lauchele [Herbert]. This is a young person just getting started getting experience in the world of work and already she has such good habits that will do her well as she continues into her work life,” she said.

Mrs. Neva Manners Limonta, Deputy Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department in Nevis disclosed that ten interns had been requested through the programme and they had performed exceptionally well at the various tasks assigned, including going out into the field to assist with property assessments.

Ms. Keesha Jones, Manager of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Nevis Branch described the SJAP as an important initiative that assists in the professional development of the island’s youth. She too had high praise for the interns placed with the Bank, commending them for going the extra mile.

“This is the first time we had two students and they were a welcome relief. They were very helpful. They came at a time when it was Culturama and so there were a lot of people at the Bank and so we were overwhelmed at times and sometimes they would go to the window to try to assist customers…At times they worked overtime, we didn’t have to ask them,” she said. “They did a fantastic job and I was very much impressed.”

The Summer Job Attachment Programme offered school leavers the opportunity to experience the world of work by helping them to develop the necessary skills needed for the work environment. This year’s programme was guided under the theme: Aspiring Professionals: Inspired to Change The World.

The interns engaged in a two-week training and development workshop, after which 66 interns were attached to 31 businesses and government departments. The internship spanned over a five-week period from July 17 and ends on August 18.

It was revealed at the closing ceremony that twelve interns were offered permanent employment.

Ms. Kerdis Clarke, Director of Youth, distributed certificates to the participants, including special awards for the best dressed, most punctual, most social, most outstanding and most dedicated interns over the course of the training period.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, was unable to attend due to another engagement but sent his remarks congratulating the Department of Youth for another successful hosting of the programme. Deputy Premier Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth, attended the ceremony to show the government’s support for the longstanding initiative.