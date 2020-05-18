The Republic of China (Taiwan) offers Fellowship Scholarships 2020 in Social Sciences and Humanities Research

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 18, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources regarding study opportunity in the Republic of China (Taiwan) the area of Social Sciences and Humanities Research.

The Nevis Island Administration in the Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform that the Republic of China (Taiwan) invites persons who are interested in research related to Taiwan cross-strait relations, mainland China, Asia-Pacific region or Chinese studies, to conduct advanced research at universities or academics institutions in Taiwan for a minimum of three (3) months or a maximum of one (1) year.

The applicants should be professors, associate professors, assistant professors, post-doctoral researchers, doctoral candidates or doctoral programme students at universities or research fellows at an equivalent level in an academic institution.

Successful candidates will be provided with a round trip economy-class ticket, accident insurance and monthly stipend.

For more information and application guidelines, please visit:

http://taiwanfellowship.ncl.edu.tw/eng/apply.aspx

http://taiwanfellowship.ncl.edu.tw/eng/school.aspx?school_type_code=06

Kindly deliver the following documents to the Ministry of Human Resources by June 15, 2020: