NIA offers COVID-19 special financial aid to students

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 18, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources on Nevis regarding the Nevis Island Administration’s offer of COVID-19 special financial assistance to students.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) wishes to announce the availability of its COVID-19 special financial aid. This assistance will be provided to students who are:

Citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis, residing on Nevis

Presently studying abroad and have not returned to the Federation

Not on a full scholarship; and

In dire need – find themselves in a financially vulnerable position as a result of the pandemic.

The Nevis Island Administration understands the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on our students and their families, and we are committed to helping our students minimize the impact where possible. This will be in the form of a disbursement of EC$1,000.00 per month; for the months of May, June and July of 2020 in the first instance.

Students desirous of applying for the special financial aid can contact the Ministry of Human Resources at tel. (869) 469-5521 ext. 5160 or email: hrdept@niagov.com for further information and assistance regarding the application process.