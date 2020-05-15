EIA for The Lady Pease Villa Development open to public, Nevis Dept. of Physical Planning and Environment says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 15, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Physical Planning and Environment regarding an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for The Lady Pease Villa Development at Farm’s Estate.

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment has received the Environmental Impact Assessment for The Lady Pease Villa Development at Farm’s Estate in the St. John’s Parish.

A copy has been placed at the Nevis Public Library for the period Monday 18th May to Monday 1st June, 2020, for your comments, concerns, questions and suggestions.

Additional information can be obtained from the department, located upstairs the Nevis Water Department, Main Street, Charlestown or at Tel: (869) 469-5521 ext. 6302/2140, Email: nevplan@yahoo.com.