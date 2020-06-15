Three NIA Ministers now formal members of Federal Cabinet in St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 15, 2020) — The three ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) took their oaths and received their portfolios along with their eight colleagues in St. Kitts, at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Team Unity Administration’s Second Term at Warner Park in Basseterre on June 14, 2020.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, was given the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation. The same portfolio he held in the first term of the Team Unity Government, under the leadership of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis, was given the portfolio of Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources;

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Senior Minister in the NIA who contested a Federal seat for the first time and won, was given the portfolios of Minister of Environment and Cooperatives.

All three ministers were sworn in to office before Resident Judge His Lordship Justice Trevor Ward QC.

The Team Unity Administration was re-elected to a second term in office following the June 05, 2020 general election, capturing nine of the 11 seats.

The other ministers sworn in were Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Sustainable Development, Constituency Empowerment, and Human Resource Management and Information;

Hon. Shawn Richards – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Posts and Urban Development;

Hon. Lindsay Grant – Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports;

Hon. Eugene Hamilton – Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs;

Hon. Jonel Powell – Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture;

Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett – Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development;

Hon. Wendy Phipps – Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Co.nsumer Affairs and Labour; and

Hon. Vincent Byron Jr. – Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.