Turkish Scholarship 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20. 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human resources in Nevis.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is pleased to share information regarding the 2022 Turkey Scholarship. This scholarship programme is available to individuals interested in pursuing studies at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

Kindly note that applicants must be under the age of:

Twenty-one (21) for Bachelor’s degree level;

Thirty (30) for the Master’s degree level; and

Thirty-five (35) for the Doctoral degree level.

The scholarship covers:

Turkish language course for one (1) year

University and programme placement

Accommodation

Tuition fee

Monthly stipend

One-way flight ticket; and

Health insurance

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday 26 January, 2022 for onward processing.