NIA Financial Assistance 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration regarding financial assistance 2022.

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that we are now accepting applications from persons wishing to pursue higher education and are interested in receiving financial assistance from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). An individual may apply for financial assistance, whether or not they are employed by the NIA.

The significance of financial assistance is measured by the government’s priority areas; the individual’s professional development; the strategic objectives of the country; and the contribution their education will make to the wider community. Kindly note that Law, Medicine and Business do not form part of the priority listing for 2022.

Interested persons must adhere to the following guidelines for applications to be considered:

A cover letter addressed to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, requesting financial assistance. The letter should also state:

– The course of study;

– Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development;

– How will your professional development contribute to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and

– The commencement date and expected duration of studies.

An original University Acceptance Letter (university applicants who have not yet received acceptance letters are encouraged to still apply to the NIA providing evidence that they have applied to an accredited university). A breakdown of course fees from the respective university. A completed Financial Assistance Application Form.

Applications must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday March 31, 2022 .

For application forms and priority areas please contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Edson Elliott (Mr.) edson.elliott@niagov.com

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs.) shanola.murreygill@niagov.com

Shelly Liburd (Mrs.) shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com

Tel. No.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5161/3/6