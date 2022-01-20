University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Winsor University of Medicine Scholarship Offers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in Nevis.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for either the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) or the Winsor University of Medicine scholarship opportunity.

These scholarships are awarded to four (4) individuals at any given time (as current students complete their studies, then other applicants are considered according to spaces available).

Upon university acceptance, individuals are to apply to the Ministry of Human Resources. Applications will then be forwarded to the St. Kitts Human Resources Office for onward processing.

The following documents are necessary for applications to be considered:

Cover Letter – write to request scholarship (please address to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate, Nevis.

Original University Acceptance Letter along with one (1) additional copy.

Original Birth Certificate (proof of nationality or citizenship) along with one (1) additional certified copy.

copy. Original High School and/or College transcripts along with one (1) additional certified copy.

Note that there is NO deadline for receiving applications. However, it is very important that upon receiving a university acceptance letter, scholarship applications are delivered promptly as they go through quite a process before approval.

To apply to the University of Medicine and Health Sciences or the Winsor University of Medicine please visit the following websites: umhs-sk.org/Caribbean-medicalschools or https://www.windsor.edu/

For additional guidance on scholarship application procedures, kindly contact the following individuals:

Ms Jamilla Adams

Human Resources

Government of St. Kitts

Tel. No.: 467- 1323