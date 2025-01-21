Türkiye Scholarships 2025-2026 on Offer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 21, 2025)– The following is a public announcement by the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to share information on the 2025-2026 Türkiye Scholarships opportunity.

This scholarship program is available to individuals desirous of pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. degrees and research programs.

Kindly note the age requirement for applicants at various levels:

Bachelor’s degree – no more than 21 years;

Master’s degree – no more than 30 years;

Ph. D. – no more than 35 years; and

Research – no more than 50 years

Candidates desirous of pursuing studies in medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy must maintain an average of 90%

The scholarship covers:

University and program placement;

Accommodation;

Tuition fee;

Monthly stipend of USD 125 per month;

One-way flight ticket; and

Health insurance;

Applications are to be submitted online via https://tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/ on or before Thursday, 20th February 2025.

For more information on this scholarship offer, please visit https://www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/.