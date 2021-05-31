TVET wing at GSS on track to open for 2021/2022 school year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 31, 2021) – -The Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) wing currently under construction at the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) in Nevis is on track to open in time for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) led a team on a visit to the site on Monday, May 31, 2021 and provided an update on the project.

“I’m very impressed by what I’m seeing this morning. The last time we were here we had significantly less work done and a lot has happened since that time…

“Based on what I’m seeing here we look like we are well on our way. Most of the structure seems to be completed, just the roof to finish up…and the work seems to be very good…I’m really looking forward to the completion of the building and to putting the building to some good use,” he said.

Mr. Liburd highlighted that the facility will also expand the Ministry’s offerings to students and for those continuing their education.

“I am really looking forward to the completion of this building and to the enhanced education that it will bring to the Gingerland Secondary School. Of course our aim as a Ministry of Education is to continue to diversify the services that we are offering to the young people, and not just the young people, because this will be available for adults and continuing education also,” he said.

Mr. Darius Cumberbatch, consultant on the project from FDL Consult Inc. based in St. Lucia provided a progress report on the new TVET wing.

“It’s a two-storey concrete reinforced building. At this stage the majority of the building frame and exterior is complete. By the end of this week we should complete all of the concrete works for the project.

“The roof is progressing nicely…and the built-in furniture construction has already started. So at this stage we are moving towards the finishing aspects of the project which includes painting, painting of walls, completing the built-in furniture and the electrical and building services for the building,” he said.

Also joining the tour of the construction site were Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education; Mr. Dorson Ottley, Technical and Vocational Education Officer; Mr. Lester Blackett, Project Manager; and Alex Percival, Supervisor of the Maintenance Team at the Ministry of Education.

Construction of the state-of-the-art technical wing at the Gingerland Secondary School began July 01, 2020. The facility forms part of a multi-million-dollar St. Kitts and Nevis Technical Vocational Education and Training Enhancement Project.

The building will have 12 rooms which will facilitate computer technology-based labs, woodwork shops and classrooms, a refrigeration lab, an auto mechanic lab, and technical drawing and cosmetology classrooms.