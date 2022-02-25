  US-based Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Foundation keeps giving to Nevis students

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2022) — The Ministry of Education on Nevis was presented with a cheque of $43,200 from the Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Foundation, a donation which sponsors 48 students in the School Meals Programme.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, responding to the donation from the foundation through its representative Mr. Carlisle Powell, expressed gratitude for the gift, at the handing over ceremony at the Jessups Community Centre on February 24, 2022.

“On behalf of the Ministry and Department of Education I want to extend our profound thanks to the Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Foundation and of course the representative here today Mr. Carlisle Powell.

“I want to reiterate that this foundation and this programme has been sponsoring 48 students this school year from nine schools and the sponsorship amount is in the total of $43,200., and I think that this is no small feat. That is an excellent contribution, and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the foundation and specifically to Dr. Lornette Mills,” she said.

The foundation has been making donations to the department for students’ meals for many years. Ms. Claxton described the donation as an important one, citing that it is always good when persons who are able to contribute to the nation building process do so, even when they have migrated.

While presenting the cheque, Mr. Powell spoke of the foundation’s gift to Dr. Mills’ homeland.

“For almost 10 years the Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Foundation has donated a significant amount of money to sponsor the Schools Meals Programme, and she does this because of her love for Nevis, her love for young people, and her desire for young people to be given every opportunity to excel,” he said.

Mr. Powell explained that the gift covers 48 students in nine schools – seven primary and two secondary schools.

He also explained why Dr. Mills continues to give back to her country.

“While the foundation continues to partner with the Nevis Association of South Florida, 100 percent of the funds provided are from the resources of Dr. Lornette Mills. What is truly remarkable is that the Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Foundation does not seek donations.

“The first paragraph of the mission statement for the foundation clearly says why Lornette continues to do this, and the first sentence says: ‘To provide assistance to Nevisians at home and in the diaspora and to facilitate the pursuit of education and development of our children especially those in need.’ For the record, the foundation also sponsors the island wide school quiz competition,” he said.

The foundation’s representative also gave some insight into Dr. Mills background noting that she is from Hanley’s Road in Gingerland.

According to Mr. Powell, in her formative years she attended the Gingerland Primary School now the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School and on her graduation attended the Gingerland Secondary School.

She left Nevis at age 15 to join her mother and the rest of her siblings in the United States of America but Nevis continues to be a part of her. She has a home on the island and returns on vacation as often as she can.

He said Dr. Mills always knew she wanted to become a doctor, and so in 1989 she graduated from the New York University with a bachelor of science degree. Four years later she graduated from the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Buffalo with her medical degree.

In 1996 she completed her residency in internal medicine at the George Washington University Hospital, and in 1999 she completed the Gastroenterologist Fellowship from the State University of New York Downstate.

Regarding her employment, Mr. Powell said over the years she has not had many bosses. Dr. Mills was a gastroenterologist at Calvert Internal Medicine. She became the first female gastroenterologist in Southern Maryland.

From 2002 to present she is the owner and president of Gastrointestinal Associates of Maryland (GIA), and from 2001 to present she is the owner, president, chief medical director of Walldorf Endoscopy Center (WEC).

Mr. Powell said the foundation is delighted to assist the youth of Nevis. He used the opportunity to thank Mr. Rico Clarke who manages the fund.