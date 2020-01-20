Well redevelopment works at Hamilton to temporarily affect Bath Stream, NWD says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2020) — The following is a release from the Nevis Water Department regarding the water well redevelopment at Hamilton Estate.

The Nevis Water Department (NWD) is currently embarking on a project in the Hamilton area that will see the construction of a new reservoir, refurbishing of an old reservoir, the installation of a water filtration system and the redevelopment of the Hamilton Well.

We are currently mobilized to start the redevelopment phase of the well during the week of January 20, 2020. This should take two to three weeks to complete.

Part of this process requires the NWD to do a pump test, which involves pumping water to waste into the nearby ghaut at a rate of 300 igpm (imperial gallons per minute); that is, close to one-half million gallons per day sometime during the two to three week period. This is to confirm that the water well is as sustainable as when it was first developed a few years ago.

The ghaut into which the water will be pumped is unfortunately, a tributary to the Bath Ghaut. This means that during the pump test, cooler water will possibly reach the bathing areas in the Bath Stream causing a slight inconvenience due to a lowered water temperature for the users there.

We regret this inconvenience but it is a necessary part of the process.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.