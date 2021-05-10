Work on Alexandra Hospital expansion gets back on track after COVID delays

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 10, 2021) – – The multi-million dollar expansion project at the Alexandra Hospital on Nevis is getting back on track after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), gave an update on the project at a recent press engagement.

“I gather that the external works are complete; the shell if you will, that is now done. The roof, walls, everything, that’s done.

“My understanding is that we have selected some consultants and they are in the process of reconfiguring the interior. Why is that necessary? It’s because as you know hospitals are a unique type of building. It’s not an ordinary office building and so we have discovered that there is a particular flow to the building that they’re saying is required.

“And so the consultants are going to help us in terms of knowing that X-ray or radiology needs to be next to [operating room] etc. There’s a particular flow so that’s what they are working on now and once that process is complete I expect that construction will continue apace,” he said.

The Premier said the NIA is looking forward to the project moving forward and has already begun to source equipment as it prepares for resumption of the internal construction.

The $19 million project, which will see a new wing of more than 60,000 square feet added to the existing building, will include a physiotherapy wing, paediatric isolation wing, laboratory wing, operating theatre and radiology wing.