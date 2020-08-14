Youth Impact 12 Awardees praised for their positive impact on Nevisian society

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 14, 2020) —

The Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony was held virtually at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Cecelia Stanley was presented an award for Youth in Entrepreneurship; Brandon Powell for Youth in Technology; Melicia Clarke for Sports Excellence; Raveena Persaud for Extraordinary Youth in Agriculture; Verna Grante for Education and Life-long Learning; and Delcia Burke for Volunteerism.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development, congratulated the awardees, admonishing them to strive to ensure their impact on their peers and the wider society remains positive.

“I want to especially congratulate our six awardees for the fantastic work that you have been doing in the community and the lives you have been touching.

“The name of the initiative is Youth Impact 12, and so whatever you do in terms of your engagement, you must impact other young people. You must see yourselves as role models because other young people will be looking to you,” he said.

Highlighting that International Youth Day 2020 was celebrated under the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” Minister Evelyn told the awardees that the impact of their actions is not limited to the shores of Nevis.

“You are being awarded this evening but your award does not stay here. We are living in a global village, and whatever you the young people are doing here in Nevis, counts toward the global action,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn added that he is happy the NIA and Department of Youth are at the forefront of ensuring that the island’s young people are engaged in every aspect, facet, and sphere of society.

Kerdis Clarke, Director of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), noted in an overview of the awards programme, that the Youth Impact 12 Awards Programme was launched in February 2019, to recognize the achievements of young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years in areas of national importance.

She said it also seeks to encourage and motivate young people to strive for excellence irrespective of their area of interest, and encourage them to become positive role models in their communities.