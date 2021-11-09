Youth Minister Evelyn applauds nine youth awardees on Nevis  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 09. 2021) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), applauded the nine young persons who were honoured at the Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony on November 04, 2021. The annual event hosted by the Department of Youth, was held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

The minister who is off island on official business, in a virtual message, in congratulating the awardees urged them to continue to be good examples to other youths.

“I want to tell you that you are role models for other young persons on Nevis, and I want to encourage you to keep up the excellent work that you have been doing. You are all very deserving of the honour, and I hope that the other young persons on Nevis are looking on and that they will take pattern and that they can be here next year to receive a similar award…

“Heartiest congratulations to all of you for this very deserving award. May you continue to shine for the rest of the young people on Nevis to see, and may you treasure this award for your entire lifetime,” he said.

The awardees were: Brendon Claxton for Education and Lifelong Learning; Mervil Jahnel Nisbett – Patriotism; Maliqua Kamau – Volunteerism; Shakir Stapleton – Youth Development; Davien Griffin – Youth in the Arts; Diandra Archibald – Volunteerism; Yahsulazie Flanders-Grant – Youth in Entrepreneurship; Jevon Claxton – Youth in Technology; and Javani Tyson – Sports Excellence.

Mr. Evelyn noted the importance of highlighting the work of young persons as a Department and Ministry of Youth.

The minister used the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the management and staff of the department.

“Let me commend highly the Department of Youth for once gain putting this activity, and this initiative together.

“I think that the leadership there at the Department of Youth has been extremely good and I want to commend Ms. Kerdis Clarke, the director, and her entire staff. It’s a small team but very dynamic and the work that you all are doing deserves commendation,” he said.