Nevis features in National Geographic Traveler UK Edition in December

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 08, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) continues to attract strong international media coverage in key source markets to ensure that the Island of Nevis continues to be on the radar when people are planning their long-haul vacations.

In the most recent article, Nevis features among 14 other destinations in the National Geographic Traveller UK Edition in December 2021. The article is entitled “The Caribbean – Discover Cultures, Creatures & Cuisines on 14 of the Region’s Most Memorable Islands,” is penned by award-winning travel writer and photographer Nigel Tisdall who is based in London.

In the segment on Nevis, the author focuses on the historic “character, heritage hotels that are slowly vanishing elsewhere.” He first illustrates Bath Hotel, its ballroom, Italian gardens and thermal spa. Then he details The Hermitage, Montpelier Plantation & Beach and Golden Rock Inn.

Mr. Tisdall encourages readers to visit the island to climb Nevis Peak, take a stroll across Pinney’s Beach, and to go “liming” with locals at the Friday evening barbeque.

The National Geographic is is known as the most widely read magazine of all time, and has a UK print circulation of 48,653. It also receives 409,000 monthly users to its website. People look to this reputable and trustworthy travel magazine to inspire and inform their upcoming business or pleasure travel decisions.

Click to read the article