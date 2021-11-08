Premier Brantley urges St. Kitts and Nevis citizens to get vaccinated if they wish to access the United States

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 08, 2021) – – The United States Government has announced that effective today, November 8, 2021, all non-U.S. citizen and non-immigrant adult air passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status prior to traveling to the United States.

It is against this backstop that Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis has reiterated his appeal for persons to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The United States is doing what countries globally are doing, seeking to protect their citizenry from COVID-19. I am hopeful that Kittitians and Nevisians get vaccinated with alacrity to avoid any issues of accessing the United States and her territories whether for business, holiday, medical treatment or to spend time with relatives.

“I remind our people that vaccines are available at all our health centres and urge them to get vaccinated,” he said.

St. Kitts and Nevis recently achieved herd immunity with respect to the number of citizens who are fully vaccinated.

As at Saturday, November 06, 24,619 adults and children in St. Kitts and Nevis are fully vaccinated, representing 73.1 percent of the target population. According to the Nevis Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, as at November 05, 6071 individuals on Nevis had taken a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 5713 persons had received their second dose.

The new US travel policy applies to all non-U.S. citizens over age 18 with only limited exceptions. Travelers can find full details about the new requirements, including the requirements for children on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel/index.htmlor the U.S. Department of State website: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html