Cape Air resumes flights to Vance W. Amory International in Nevis

NIA CHARLETOWN NEVIS (November 25, 2020) — Cape Air has resumed flights to the Vance W. Amory International Airport at Newcastle, after international air travel was suspended to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, following border closures due to the threat of COVID-19.

Mr. Oral Brandy, Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), welcomed the airline’s return to the island.

“We are all aware that the borders have been reopened and that we have been getting ourselves ready at the Vance W. Amory Airport to welcome those who would come to our Federation in particular Nevis, and we are happy to report that Cape Air has returned and they made their first flight on the 20th of this month. Since that they have made a few more. We are looking forward to having Cape Air with us for some time,” he said.

Mr. Brandy noted that the airline had put measures in place to decrease the spread of COVID-19 to the island.

“Let me say that we must be comforted to know that Cape Air will be only brining persons who have been approved to come to our Federation, and so far we have had close to 20 persons,” he said.

The NASPA Manager added that they are expecting an increase in the number of passengers Cape Air will take to the Vance W. Amory International Airport in the coming weeks.

“We are expecting this to increase as the days go by. We believe in the month of December that the flights will bring in many more as nationals… have started to come back, and I am sure that many more would want to be here for Christmas but we are also thinking of the students. Very likely they would be returning at that time to begin school again in the new year. So we are expecting much greater activity at the Vance W. Amory International Airport,” he said.

Mr. Brandy reminded that the Authority had implemented measures at the airport in an effort to keep the island safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let me also remind us that we have put a number of measures in place and we are following the protocols, and so we expect to carry out these measures to make sure that we keep away, prevent or we reduce the risk the spread of the virus COVID-19,” he said.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) expressed excitement at the return of Cape Air.

“We are excited to have Cape Air return to Nevis. This brings much needed activity to our airport, and allows for more options into the federation.

“Although we are in an interesting time, it is great to know that there is a demand to visit our beautiful island and we hope for a fruitful and safe season,” she said.