Charlestown Primary reigned supreme at 2023 Gulf-BONI Inter-Primary Schools Championshi

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2023)- The Charlestown Primary School (CPS) continued its reign of the annual Gulf Insurance Ltd. and Bank of Nevis International Ltd. 2023 Inter-Primary Schools Championship, amassing a total of 51 medals to be declared preliminary winner of the meet held on April 05, 2023.

Racking up the school’s fourth successive win, CPS Tigers dominated at the Nevis Athletics Stadium taking 21 gold medals, 18 silvers, and 12 bronzes.

This year’s meet saw nine schools from across Nevis participating. St. Thomas Primary Jaguars placed second with a total of 32 medals, while Joycelyn Liburd Primary Falcons took third for their 30 medals.

Ivor Walters Primary scored 26 medals, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary 22, St. James Primary 13, Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls 8, Nevis Academy Eagles 6, and Maude Crosse Preparatory 4.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, was among members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) who offered congratulations to the winner and other young competitors.

“I extend heartiest congratulations to all the schools that participated in the exciting Inter-Primary Championship yesterday, but say special kudos to perennial champions Charlestown Primary School. Absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

Thousands of citizens from Nevis and St. Kitts attended Wednesday’s track meet, supporting their favourite school teams and enjoying the entertainment and socializing.

The Nevis Department of Sports is expected to issue a press statement formalizing the results later today.