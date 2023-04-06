NEVDC donates to health care on Nevis, NIA grateful for gesture

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2023) — The people of Nevis continue to receive donations from the Nevisian Association of Washington DC (NEVDC). The most recent presented on April 06, 2023, comprised of medical equipment and supplies.

The gift was handed over by the association’s representative Mr. Levi Maynard to Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), at a brief but significant ceremony at the Alexandra Hospital. Mr. Maynard explained how the donation came about.

“A few months ago NEVDC embarked on an effort led by Mr. Laughton Sargeant to secure medical equipment and supplies for Alexandra Hospital.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Russell Residents: Assisted Living Home in Maryland who donated the equipment and supplies. NEVDC was able to package and ship several medical items to Nevis. Some of the items donated are: four hospital beds, 10 wheelchairs, a triangle lift, five walkers, three IV stands and several pallets containing a variety of hospital supplies,” he said.

Mr. Maynard added that the gift was not the association’s first to the health services to the members’ homeland and is confident it would not be the last. He stated that NEVDC is committed to impacting the lives of Nevisians at home and abroad and it was simply one way in which the association has and will continue to make an impact on the lives of Nevisians at home.

According to Mr. Maynard, the feedback provided from previous donations to the health services have made a difference as he assured that the equipment and supplies were checked before shipping.

“Donations like this to the hospital have proven valuable and appreciated by the management and staff and patients who get the benefit of using the equipment. Just to let you know that the equipment was vetted by our resident doctor and member Dr. Gilbert Daniel whose is from Cox Village in Nevis,” he stated.

The NEVCAN representative also thanked the NIA for assisting with getting the package to the island.

“A special thanks to the Office of the Premier and the Nevis Island Administration for assisting in getting the equipment shipped to Nevis. I know there was some initial challenges in the coordination and shipping efforts but together we were able to overcome those challenges and get the equipment shipped to Nevis.

“So on behalf of the president of the Nevis Association of Washington DC, Mr. Anthony Pemberton and the entire NEVDC organisation, I am delighted to officially present this donation of equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health and the Alexandra Hospital,” he said.

Meantime, in response to the gesture, Health Minister Nisbett expressed gratitude.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health and by extension the Alexandra Hospital, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for this donation. I know this would not have been the first donation of its kind from NEVDC, and so, we appreciate the continued partnership and commitment to making sure that you keep contributing to the Nevisian public. This equipment,we can never have enough supplies to aid the patients here and we appreciate you supporting the care in Nevis. So thank you so much and thank you to all the members of NEVDC,” she said.

Ms. Nisbett then handed the gift to Dr. Florelle Hobson, Acting Medical Chief of Staff at the Alexandra Hospital.

Also present at the ceremony were Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator; Matron Chandreka Persaud Wallace; and Assistant Matron Dhaima Golding.