COVID-19 Sensitization sessions on Nevis to recommence, registration open to select persons in tourism industry
COVID-19 Sensitization sessions on Nevis to recommence, registration open to select persons in tourism industry
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 19, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding COVID-19 Sensitization sessions for select persons in the tourism industry.
Are you employed within one of the tourism sectors listed below and was unable to attend any of the COVID-19 Sensitization sessions in 2020? Let us know by using the link below to register.
Please note that we do not yet have a date for the next session but we will let you know when we do.
- Hotel, guest house and villa employees
- Transportation (Taxi Operators, Catamarans, Water Activities, Water taxi operators)
- Tourism retail outlets/Attractions/Tour Operators (land based) / DMC / Meetings and Events
- Allied Agencies
- Entertainers
https://forms.gle/SgHu6oyqvNgosWKn8
NB: If you are unable to access the link, please call the Ministry of Tourism (469-5521 Ext.6441) or the Nevis Tourism Authority (469-7550/1042) for assistance.