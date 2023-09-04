Department of Education-Nevis issues updated Students’ Hair Policy for the 2023-2024 academic year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 04, 2023)- The Department of Education-Nevis has issued an updated Students’ Hair Policy which applies to all public schools on Nevis ahead of the official start of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Please note that these rules apply to all Pre, Primary and Secondary Public Schools on the island of Nevis effective September 4th, 2023.

General guidelines

All students should maintain neat and clean hair at all times.

2. Hairstyles must not obstruct the normal view of others. Natural hair and hairstyles for religious purposes or medical requirements, must be managed to prevent visual obstructions.

Unnatural hair colour, dyes or coloured sprays, should not be placed in the hair.

Males

Hair should not be longer than 2 inches in length.

Hair should be neat and well groomed. This means:

 Hair should NOT be braided

 Hair should NOT be twisted out, but properly combed out.

N.B Should the hair be longer than 1⁄4 inch, the boys’ hair should be properly squared.

Females

Extensions are permitted but only conservative and protective hairstyles should be used. These should be no longer than shoulder length. If extensions are longer, they will have to be removed or adjusted.

Crochet extensions are allowed with the following stipulations: styles using crochet extensions should mimic the student’s natural hair.

Should extensions be used for buns and wraps, the buns should not be excessively large and should be no more than 10 cm in diameter.

Wigs or weaves are NOT allowed. However, in the case of proven medical conditions that cause hair loss (cancer, lupus, scalp infections, alopecia, etc.), wigs matching the natural colour of students’ hair, may be permitted, but should not exceed shoulder length.