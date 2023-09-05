New and returning students attend Nevis Sixth Form College 2023-2024 orientation and advising session

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 05, 2023)- More than one hundred new and returning students were welcomed to the 2023-2024 academic year for the Nevis Sixth Form College during an orientation and advising session held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Tuesday, September 05.

“We at the Nevis Sixth Form College are thrilled that each of you made the decision to begin, as in the case of Year One, or continue as in the case of Year Two, your tertiary education journey with us,” Mrs. Kerilyn David, Deputy Principal responsible for the College, stated during the opening ceremony.

“For the 2023-2024 academic year we should have sixty students enrolled in Year One and forty-eight students enrolled in Year Two…So welcome all of our new and returning students. We look forward to an amazing school year with all of you.”

She informed that the establishment of a Sixth Form in Nevis was a monumental step in increasing access and participation in advanced level studies and qualifications for Nevisian students. The institution has grown significantly over the last 43 years, she noted, and currently offers 53 CAPE [Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination] Units, and associate degrees in 13 disciplines.

Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Troy Liburd greeted the students and wished them success on this leg of their academic journey. He said the additional years of learning after secondary school will serve as preparation for their future endeavours.

“I want to say to those of you who have heard that Sixth Form is probably not relevant in today’s world. That is the furthest thing from the truth. The more learning you can do and the more education you can get the better you’re going to be for it in the future. Sixth Form is something that will prepare you, either for the world of work or higher education,” he said, advising the young persons to remain focused during their tenure at the College.

The new Acting Principal of the Sixth Form College Mrs. Nicola Parris offered brief welcome remarks, and Ms. Dianna Browne outlined the associate degree program.

Ms. Zahnella Claxton, Principal Education Officer, shared words of encouragement with the students while Ms. Cherrry-Anne Walwyn, Registrar at the College, spoke to expectations including attendance and punctuality. Deputy Principal David informed the students about policies relating to attire, hair, conduct and behavior. Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education was also present at the ceremony.

Ms. Rae-Gean Jenkins, Operations Manager at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine on St. Kitts, highlighted the scholarships and internships the University makes available to students from the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Ms. Tyiana Williams, a Second Year Student, chaired the proceedings, with Hrishikesh Shrivnivasan, a fellow Second Year student, offering the new students words of encouragement.

Mr. Anthony Gajor spoke to the young persons about the benefits of participating in the Rotary Club, and Second Year students Ms. D’Rhys Stanley and Ms. Andrecia Slater encouraged students to join the Debating Society and BOSS program, respectively.

Classes for the Second Year students (6A) are scheduled to begin on September 11, and for the First Year students (6B) on September 13.