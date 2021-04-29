Department of Gender Affairs continues to roll out training programmes

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2021) — The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration continues to roll out training workshops for the benefit of both men and women in the community.

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, told the Department of Information recently that the public’s response to the programmes continues to be positive.

“We recently came off of International Women’s Month when we had our Plumbing Workshop. The turnout was overwhelming.

“In fact we are supposed to have one additional session because we had 60 plus participants and we couldn’t fit everybody into the two sessions that we had so we are going to have a third session in May. That date is to be announced and we are going to have those persons come and get their training,” she said.

The department also plans to pay tribute to some mothers throughout the island.

“In May, we are going to be honouring five mothers, one from each of the parishes in Nevis, and we are going to just have a special tribute for them,” Ms. Jeffers disclosed.

May 16 will be observed as World Day of the Boy Child and according to the Assistant Secretary, the department is in the process of preparing to celebrate boys.

“We are going to have a Fish Pot Making Workshop so we are going to put it out to the fishing communities and we are going to have some young boys and they are going to participate in that workshop for two Saturdays.

“The dates slated are May 8th and May 15th and it will culminate on the actual day May 16th and we are going to have a display session,” she said.

A Fruit and Vegetable Carving workshop is also planned for May,

In in recent times, the department has hosted workshops including Men Can Cook, Business Boot Camps, Web Development, and a Basket Weaving Workshop which concludes on April 29, 2021.