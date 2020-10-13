GSS student grateful for school supplies donated by Min. Evelyn

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 12, 2020) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland, has made a donation to the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS).

On October 09, 2020, Minister Evelyn visited GSS bearing gifts of school supplies for the entire student body.

He said he felt it was important that government officials visit the schools on occasion to support and show solidarity with faculty and students, especially with the challenges now being experienced, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am here not just to visit and to show support but I’m also here to give back to the Gingerland Secondary School. Of course, this is my alma mater…When I thought about making this presentation I thought that it’s best that I make a presentation that will touch every student that attends the Gingerland Secondary School and, therefore, I would have made it my business to source some supplies and all 277 students of the Gingerland Secondary School will personally benefit from the donation,” he said.

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Education Officer responsible for the Gingerland Secondary School, accepted the books, pens, rulers and pencils on behalf of the staff and students. She turned them over to the school principal Mrs. Lineth Williams, who expressed appreciation for the donation.

Fifth form student Lebron Senior also thanked Minister Evelyn on behalf of the student body.

“We thank you for making this contribution to our school and we hope that you will continue to do this in the future and we’ll do well with the contribution that you have given us. Thank you,” he said.

Minister Evelyn also took the opportunity to commend the teachers and students for an excellent performance at the recent Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations and called on the teachers to encourage the students to do their best under the conditions of the “new normal.”