GSS student Ms. Nikelsia Kelly receives inaugural Pearletta Lanns Scholarship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 27, 2020) — Ms. Nikelsia Kelly of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Pearletta Lanns Scholarship, to assist with financial expenses during her secondary education.

Hon. Pearletta Lanns, a retired High Court Judge from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, presented a cheque of $1,000 to Ms. Kelly of Taylors Pasture in Gingerland, during a ceremony at the school’s auditorium on August 26, 2020.

The retired judge who is from Gingerland, said she was a past student GSS and was desirous of assisting a suitable student who is attending the institution.

“Some time ago, I expressed an interest in awarding a scholarship in perpetuity to a student of the Gingerland Secondary School. To be eligible, the student had to be born in Gingerland, ambitious, and hardworking.

“The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance for uniforms, books and other school supplies to a student who exhibits sound academic performance, is hardworking and in financial need,” she said.

Ms. Lanns urged the former 1a2 student to remain focused and continue to apply herself diligently to her school work.

“Always keep in mind the motto of your school “Through difficulties to the stars”. Respect your parents, teachers and yourself. Choose your friends wisely. Put God first, and pray without ceasing,” she admonished the teenager.

The scholarship, which is fully funded by Ms. Lanns, will be established for four years in the first instance, and when Ms. Kelly graduates from the GSS, another student will be awarded. She said she hoped it would act as an impetus to encourage students to work hard to achieve their goals.

In response to the scholarship, Ms. Kelly thanked Ms. Lanns for making the scholarship available, saying it would be a big help financially to her and her family. She pledged to work hard and do her best at school.

Also present at the ceremony were Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration and area representative for the St. George’s Parish; Mrs. Lineth Williams, Principal of the Gingerland Secondary School, her grandmother Ms. Dawn Kelly, her mother Ms. Nicole Latoya Kelly, and other relatives.