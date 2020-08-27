NEVLEC celebrates 20th anniversary with focus on education, staff and customers

NIA CHARLETOWN NEVIS (August 27, 2020) — In celebration of its 20th anniversary on September 01, 2020, with the theme “NEVLEC at 20 – Powering Nevis into a sustainable and resilient future”, the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) presented a laptop each to the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools and the Nevis International School.

At the handing over ceremony at the company’s board room on August 26, 2020, on Long Point Road, Mr. Gilroy Pultie, General Manager of NEVLEC explained that the gesture was in keeping with the educational aspect of the theme.

“Recognizing that COVID-19 has had an impact on our students’ learning, and may impact the mode of learning now and in the future to more electronic based systems, virtual learning, we have decided as part of our celebration to donate a laptop to each one of our secondary schools to assist in educating our students.

“It is just a small gesture to help build a sustainable and resilient future – like a massive tree starting off with a seed,” he said.

The general manager alluded to the importance of electricity to economic development, noting that education is more fundamental however, he had no doubt that providing a good quality electricity supply is dependent on ensuring that the personnel involved have the necessary education.

“It is for this reason, and our focus on sustainability and resiliency that we have incorporated you, and the education of our students in our plans. It is through education that we will eventually have individuals who can carry on the work that has taken place over the last 20 years and more,” he said.

The gift to the schools follows an earlier decision by the company, to make available one scholarship every three years to any Nevisian interested in pursuing studies in Engineering at the Universality of the West Indies.

“The scholarship is titled the Cedric Ambrister Scholarship, named after an individual who contributed significantly to electricity development in Nevis,” he said.

Mr. Pultie explained that the theme for the anniversary celebration, highlights NEVLECs goal to adapt to changes taking place in the electricity industry, ensuring that the supply of electricity continues to facilitate economic development for the present and into the future. He said there no doubt that a high-quality power supply is a key ingredient to economic development.

The general manager thanked the staff and customers, who he said have made the company what it is today, adding that they too will be involved in the anniversary activities.

The other events for the week of activities are: a guest appearance on the “ON The Mark Show” on VON Radio, to sensitize the public about NEVLEC; A Health Walk on Thursday 27, at 4.30 p.m. from the Valu Mart parking lot and back via the Samuel Hunkins Drive on to the By Pass Road and Pump Road; a Cocktail and Award Ceremony at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on the 29, when staff who served the company for the past 20 years will be recognised; a Thanksgiving church service at the Gingerland Methodist Church from 9 a.m. on the 30; and a Customer Service Appreciation Day on September 01, when customers, specifically those who have cleared their arrears during the week of activities, will be entered into a raffle for a smart television. The 20 consolation prizes are a $100 voucher each, which could be used towards the customer’s next electricity bill.

Among those present was Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Education Officer at the Department of Education responsible for secondary schools.