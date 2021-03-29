Hon. Brandy Williams applauds 12 women on Nevis for selfless contributions in COVID-19 era

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2021) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) applauded 12 women from the Private Sector on Nevis for their selfless contribution in 2020, deemed a COVID-19 era.

The Junior Minister was at the time delivering remarks at the Women’s Month Awards Ceremony, hosted by the ministry on March 25, 2021, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC). The theme was “Women in Leadership – Being Impactful in a COVID-19 Era.”

“I want to applaud you and thank you for your contribution. You stepped up to the plate when we needed you, and that is why we are here to show our appreciation from the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs and by extension the Nevis Island Administration…

“As we consider women and leadership, we must not think of it as an endeavour for women to ‘take over’, but as a bid for women to lead alongside our male counterparts making valuable contributions by way of our unique perspectives, insights and skillsets. I encourage you to continue to be phenomenal women and to support each other, because incredible things can happen when women support each other,” she told the 12 awardees.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams noted that 2020 was a challenging year for all and it will forever remain etched in the minds of many, adding that it will also be documented in the annals of history as the most challenging year the world has ever seen.

She explained that not only did 2020 challenge the mental and financial fabric of Nevis but it allowed all to tap into their unknown potentials.

“In the face of great difficulty, we looked the challenge straight in the eye and did what was necessary to overcome.

“Tonight, we celebrate twelve strong women from the private sector who would have showed all of us that there is no limit to what a woman can accomplish. We as a Government knew that we couldn’t do it alone, and to overcome this pandemic required an all hands-on-deck approach…Each one of you has shown your strength and have done your part to ensure that the people of Nevis could continue to thrive in the new normal,” she said.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams stated that the month of March is about uplifting women, and the ministry felt it timely to honour women who have been demonstrative of the United Nations selected theme for this year: “Women in Leadership: Being Impactful in a COVID-19 Era.”

She said the awardees have shown true leadership by demonstrating qualities that all can emulate.

In closing, the Junior Health and Gender Affairs Minister raised a symbolic glass and said, “Here’s to strong Women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy International Women’s Month thank you and God bless.”

The 12 awardees were: Donette Pemberton-Lewis, an employee at S. L. Horsfords & Company Limited for the past 21 years; Karen Morton-Evelyn an employee at the Nevi Cooperative Credit Union; Natasha Bristol an employee at TDC Home and Building Deport for the past 13 years; Laura Liburd an employee at Valu Mart; Tarra Huggins a Security Office at A+ Security; Omel Wilkin, Owner of Omel Ground Handling Services based at the Vance W. Amory International Airport, with a 40-year history in the Tourism Industry on Nevis; Jameicia Morton, an employee at Best Buy Supermarket for three years; Faith Bertie, General manager at the Ouali Beach Resort; Gertrudys “ Bebe” Nisbett, an employee at Rams Supermarket since 2009; Debriana Herbert, an employee of the Bank of Nevis; Sylvia Stapleton-Thomas, a Certified Tour Guide for over 14 years; Voretta Bailey ne Manners, an employee of the St. Nevis Anguilla National Bank for the past 42 years and Christina Smith, Founder of the Nuff Tings Boys Club which has been operating in Fountain Village for the past three years received a Special Award.

The awards were presented by Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams; and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration.