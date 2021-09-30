Horticulturist Mr. Dane Sandiford selected to manage Pinneys Park

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 30, 2021) – Mr. Dane Sandiford who hails from Barbados, will be the Manager of the Pinneys Park. He was selected from a shortlist of 11 candidates who applied for the position to manage the park which is scheduled to open in Nevis in December 2021.

The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the announcement on September 29, 2021, via a press release.

According to the release, Mr. Sandiford whose appointment will come into effect from October 15, 2021, was one of 65 applicants for the position, two thirds of whom were residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Applications were also received from other countries including: Trinidad, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent, Antigua, Statia, the US Virgin Islands, United States of America, Brazil and India.

The 11 candidates were shortlisted based on a preliminary assessment of their resumes which examined whether candidates possess the relevant qualifications, as well as management and technical experience. The shortlisted candidates were rated based on specific criteria.

However, Mr. Sandiford whose credentials stood out was successful.

“Mr Sandiford was chosen by the selection panel as the most fitting candidate due to his 20 years of experience in horticulture, and the technical aspects of green space management which includes landscape design, installation and maintenance. He also has extensive management experience, which includes 12 years at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

“Mr Sandiford holds a BSc in Environmental Horticulture and Landscape Design. He also has experience in managing horticultural projects in Nevis, Barbados and Florida,” the release stated.

Pinneys Park is scheduled for completion in December, 2021. The facility will feature a unique visitor centre with a turf covered roof, a lawn amphitheatre, children’s playground and eight acres of grounds landscaped with approximately 3,000 plants.

Mr. Sandiford is expected to manage the day-to-day operations of the park under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism when his tenure begins.

Meantime, Mr. Sandiford told the Department of Information on September 30, 2021, that he was grateful for the opportunity afforded him.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Tourism for selecting me as the Pinneys Park Manager. I am excited for the opportunity to working with a highly motivated team; to working with the citizens and residents of the federation who will visit the park and to contribute to the ongoing commercial and financial goals of the ministry,” he said.

The park is a collaborative project jointly funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).