Leaders of St. Kitts and Nevis to honour memory of former Premier Amory

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2022) — To mark the passing of His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory, there will be a special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

According to the Order Paper dated April 14, 2022, and circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly, the sitting will feature remarks from former Prime Ministers of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. The Right Excellent and Right Hon. Sir Kennedy Simmonds; and The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; former Premier of Nevis the Hon. Joseph Parry;

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris;

Former and present elected and nominated members of the Nevis Island Assembly Mrs. Jean Nisbett-Harris; Mr. Livingston Herbert; Hon. Troy Liburd; Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams; Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds; Hon. Spencer Brand; Hon. Eric Evelyn; Hon. Alexis Jeffers; and Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley.

This special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly will commence with the formal entry of the President of the Assembly Hon. Farrel Smithen followed by prayers; a motion for the approval of the order paper as circulated; messages from the governor-general; messages from the deputy governor-general; and announcements by the president.

Tuesday’s sitting will be broadcast live from 10:00 a.m. on Nevis Television (NTv) nevistvonline.com, NTv go app, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast Youtube channel.