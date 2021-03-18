Ministries of Tourism, Health collaborate with NTA to host COVID-19 Vaccination Information Sessions for tourism sector

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 18, 2021) — The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in conjunction with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health will be hosting a number of COVID-19 Vaccination Information Sessions for the tourism sector.

These forums will provide relevant and accurate vaccine information for all hospitality employees.

The sessions will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), during which all COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Masks or face coverings are required.

The first of three sessions will commence on Monday March 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. The participants will be Artisan/Craft Vendors, Land- based Taxi Operators, Water Taxis, Water Activity Providers and all Tour Guides

The second session will be held on Tuesday March 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all Tourism and Hospitality workers.

On the third and final day the session will be held on Tuesday March 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all tourism and Hospitality workers.