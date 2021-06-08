NASPA increases safety measures at Charlestown Sea Port

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 8, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority regarding increased safety measures at the Charlestown Sea Port.

In light of the recent announcement of the novel COVID-19 virus community spread in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Management of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), has implemented additional health and safety measures at the Charlestown Sea Port to ensure the safety of our staff and travelling public.

The following procedures will be implemented Tuesday June 8th, 2021, at the Charlestown Sea Port:

Only persons travelling or collecting packages will be allowed in the ticketing and waiting area

Physical barriers have been erected and signage put in place to assist in the flow of passengers

Port facility fee collection is now done at the first booth upon entering waiting area

Increased sanitization of waiting area

All persons wishing to conduct any business on the pier will be required to record temperature and contact information before being allowed access

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding with the authority as we seek to make our facilities safe for our staff and clients. We encourage everyone using our facilities to continue following the protocols in place; use our hand sanitization stations, practice social distancing and always wear your mask.