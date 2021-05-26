NASPA increases security measures at all sea ports

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 26, 2021) — In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority has increased security and safety measures at the sea ports to include additional passenger information for contact tracing purposes.

The new measures will commence with immediate effect where all vessels operating at facilities managed by NASPA are required to provide a log of all inbound and outbound passengers.

For the passenger list compiled prior to each departure, vessel operators are required to gather contact information which include passenger’s first and last names, address, phone number and temperature. This list is to be made available to the Authority or Ministry of Health, in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) upon request.

Mr. Oral Brandy, NASPA’s General Manager, expressed continued commitment to providing safer travels through the ports.

“At NASPA, we are committed to keeping our staff and the community safe during this pandemic.

“We ask that our vessel operators and passengers be patient and cooperate with the new safety procedures. Continue wearing your mask, practicing social distancing, and using our hand sanitizing stations when using our facilities,” he said.