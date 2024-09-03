Nevis Culturama Committee launches Culturama 51 Slogan Contest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 03, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Culturama Secretariat is currently accepting entries for the Culturama 51 Slogan Competition.

Slogans submitted for the Culturama 51 slogan competition should be short, original, creative, and catchy (no more than eight to ten syllables) to capture the true spirit of Nevis’ Culturama Festival.

Slogans used by any other festival or carnival committees will not be accepted.

All entries must be submitted to the Culturama Secretariat by Friday, November 01, 2024.

Alternatively, entries can be emailed to slogan@culturamanevis.com.

Please note that entries will not be accepted over the phone.

The winner will receive two complimentary passes for all Culturama 5l ticketed events, a plaque, and a cash prize of EC $500.00.