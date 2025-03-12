Nevis Island Administration Extends Support to St. Kitts on Desalination Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 12, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to strengthen collaboration with its federal counterpart, providing essential technical expertise and equipment to assist with St. Kitts’ ongoing desalination project in Bird Rock, Basseterre.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Works, also responsible for Water Services in the NIA confirmed Nevis’ contribution to the desalination initiative, highlighting the provision of both technical support and vital equipment.

“I am happy to report that our Nevis Water Department, as did our Public Works Department, continues to give some assistance to our brothers and sisters on St. Kitts. St. Kitts is currently engaged in the Basseterre desalination plant there at Bird Rock and they have requested of us to have the services of our water fusion machine and our team to assist in that project and we are more than happy to give that assistance because we believe that with continued partnership we can both help to develop these beautiful islands together.”

Minister Brand informed that Nevis’ technical team and equipment is scheduled to be deployed from the end of March until May to support the desalination efforts in St. Kitts.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation in tackling water security, he said the NWD will soon be hosting a visiting team of counterparts from St. Kitts “because they are keen and eager to see what we are doing as it relates to water on the island of Nevis”.

Nevis has already successfully integrated its own photovoltaic desalination plant into its water distribution system, enhancing the water supply for residents. This solar-powered seawater reverse osmosis facility, part of a broader federal initiative funded through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, has the capacity to produce up to 60,000 gallons of treated water daily.

This latest collaboration follows Nevis’ recent support to St. Kitts in infrastructure development, where critical equipment and a team from the Public Works Department (PWD) were deployed to assist with the St. Peter’s Road Rehabilitation Project.

The NIA remains committed to fostering inter-island partnerships that promote sustainable development and resilience in water management and infrastructure across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.