Nevis Island Administration to Commence Major Airport Expansion Project in 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 22, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is set to commence the transformative expansion project at the Vance W. Amory International Airport in early 2025.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism on the island of Nevis, gave an update on the plans during a press conference held on November 21, 2024, revealing that financing related to the runway expansion has been secured through a funding mechanism with the Federal Government.

“In terms of the financing on it I’m hopeful that by the time I get to the Budget discussions I’ll be able to announce concrete plans on the financing, but I can say that we are satisfied that we should be able to commence this project very early in 2025.

“Even if we have to ultimately do this project in phases, we have secured the financing to deal with the runway expansion, what we call the airside facilities, through the assistance of Prime Minister [Dr. Terrance] Drew in St. Kitts for the land acquisition that is necessary,” he stated, expressing his government’s gratitude to landowners for their cooperation.

The expansion will involve extending the runway in both directions- toward Nisbet Plantation and Hurricane Hil- to accommodate larger commercial and private aircraft.

“So planes now can go right up under Hurricane Hill during take off, giving them far more length of runway to maneuver. With that, we will be able to accommodate the Embraer Commercial aircraft that American Airlines is now operating from Miami into Anguilla, for example, direct from Miami fully loaded.

“Bear in mind, that that is our target market, private jet traffic. Hopefully we can get American Airlines to come direct from Miami and we can get regional traffic coming into our airport. That’s the ambition at this point,” Premier Brantley explained.

The comprehensive $37 million project, led by Perez Engineering Consulting Services Ltd., also includes the following:

New parking facilities for private jets and a hangar

Upgraded lighting and perimeter fencing

A fuel farm to address the current unavailability of fuel at the airport

Enhanced air traffic control tower and a new fire station

Expanded terminal wings to better handle passenger traffic

Resurfaced vehicle parking apron

During a live-streamed public consultation held on November 14, at the Pond Hill Community Centre, Consultant Daniel Cassell outlined the results of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted on the project.

The EIA concluded that all construction-related impacts, including air quality, noise, waste, and hydrology, are moderate, temporary, and reversible in the medium term. The 100-page EIA report is available for public review at the Charlestown Public Library, a level of openness which demonstrates the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led NIA’s commitment to transparency and to including public concerns and considerations in this significant undertaking.

Mr. Cassell also addressed concerns about potential noise impacts, particularly for nearby properties like the inoperative Nisbet Plantation Inn, which is earmarked for future redevelopment by private investors. He clarified that flight patterns would direct larger aircraft over the sea away from the property, minimizing noise disruption.

Premier Brantley has affirmed that the expanded airport will be a vital asset for all of Nevis, having significant positive impact on the island’s economy and its ability to enhance global connectivity.