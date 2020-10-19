Nevis MPs participate in Federal Budget Estimates Meetings

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2020) — The three Nevis members of the of St. Kitts and Nevis Government, are this week participating in Federal Budget Estimates Meetings in Basseterre, to establish proposed government spending for fiscal year 2021.

Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in St. Kitts and Nevis said he is delighted to have Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers and Federal Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Environment and Cooperatives in St. Kitts and Nevis join him for the first time at the critical meetings.

Mr. Brantley, Mr. Jeffers and Mr. Evelyn are also Cabinet Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Federal Cabinet began the Budget Estimates Committee Meetings with senior officials of Government on October 19, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance conference room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Federal Minister of Finance.

In addition to shaping the government’s agenda for expenditure in the coming year, the high-level discussions will also speak to projected revenue, especially in light of reduced income in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national budget 2021 is due to be presented in the National Assembly in December 2020.