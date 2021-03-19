Nevis observes World Social Workers Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 19, 2021) — The following is a press statement from Ms. Joyce Moving, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services in the Ministry of Social Development dated March 18, 2021, regarding World Social Workers Day 2021.

The Department of Social Services on Nevis joined with counterparts throughout the world in celebrating World Social Workers Day on Tuesday March 16, 2021, under the theme, ‘Ubuntu: I am Because We Are; Strengthening Social Solidarity and Global Connectedness’.

To commemorate this special day, an awards ceremony was held at the Jessup’s Community Centre to acknowledge the generous contributions made over the years by some of corporate partners and also to recognize members of staff who have been working with the department for over 10 years.

In attendance were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development et al, Mr. Keith Glasgow who brought remarks on behalf of the Hon. Eric Evelyn who was unable to attend due to illness; Asst. Secretary D. Michelle Liburd; Mrs. Sandra Maynard Morton, Director Social Services Department and other members of staff at the Department of Social Services.

The event was chaired by Ms. Joyce Moven, Deputy Director at the Department of Social Services.

Corporate Awardees:

Social Security: for collaborating with the department and generous contributions to the Senior Citizens Division Month of Older Persons activities and Christmas Food Hampers;

Development Bank: for sponsoring Month of Older Persons activities;

Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Ltd: for sponsoring Month of Older Persons activities;

Bank of Nevis Ltd: for sponsoring Month of Older Persons activities;

Best Buy Supermarket: for collaborating with the department and generous contributions to the Senior Citizens Division Month of Older Persons activities and Christmas Food Hampers;

TDC City Drug Store: Sponsoring Senior Citizens Division significant milestone celebrations (80, 90 and 100 birthdays);

Sweet ‘o’ Savory: Sponsoring cakes for the Foster Children birthday Club; and

Marcel Forbes of Marcel’s Structural Metal Works: For mentoring at risk youths through the Yes To Success diversion programme by offering instructional internship in welding and for financial support to the department’s programmes such as School Uniform Assistance.

Staff Awardees – over 10 years with the Department of Social Services:

Administrative Division: Mrs. Sandra Maynard-Morton; Ms. Lisa Browne

Family and Probations Division: Mrs. Anesta Maynard-Wallace; Ms. Sandrine Caesar

Senior Citizens Division-

Kitchen: Ms. Icilma Wilkinson; Ms. Janice Mills

Community Caregivers: Mrs. Esther Jeffers; Mrs. Miriam Richards; Ms. Briony Dore; Ms. Angela Challenger; Ms. Gloria Morton; Mrs. Evet Inglis; Mrs. Olivia Jones Stanley; Ms. Elrose Arthurton; and Mrs. Juliet Daniel.