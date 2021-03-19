Nevis Premier Brantley reschedules monthly press conference to March 24

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 19, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has rescheduled his monthly press conference to Wednesday March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. from March 25, 2021, as previously announced.

The press conference will be hosted at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, where Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest, and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio and Freedom FM and WINN FM.