Nevis officials implore water conservation amid dry season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 16, 2023)- Consumers on Nevis are being urged to manage their water consumption and make every effort to conserve the resource as the island’s water supply is already being impacted by the prevailing dry season.

Mr. Denzil Stanley, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Water Services, says it is critically important that all residents on the island refrain from wasting water. He said Nevis, like the other territories in the region, is already experiencing the effects of reduced rainfall associated with the dry season, resulting in supply wells and other sources running low.

“I’d like to admonish the Nevisian public to be prudent in the use of water. It’s a valuable resource but it’s not an infinite resource. So now into the dry season we are asking you to be wise with your use of water, and not to waste it,” he said.

The Water official commended the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for taking the necessary steps and making significant investment to increase the water storage capacity on the island, noting that “every bit of water that we can have in storage is a plus for us”.

Mr. Stanley advised that it has become necessary for the Water Department to implement a water rationing schedule for some parts of the island. Effective March 15, Spring Hill, Fountain, Westbury, Jones Estate, Mount Lily, Rawlins, Upper Hamilton, Upper Morning Star, Beach Road, Upper Church Ground will be affected by the water management schedule between the hours of 9 pm to 5 am.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission a new 250,000 gallon water storage tank at Zetlands on March 13, 2023, Minister with responsibility for Water Services, Hon. Spencer Brand also issued an urgent appeal for persons to conserve water. He further informed of the NIA’s intention to continue to explore for new sources of water in the short to medium term.