Nevis Premier to hold monthly press conference October 29th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 22, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the Premier’s monthly press conference.

Please be advised that the Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will hold his next monthly press conference on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cabinet Room on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference Mr. Brantley will update citizens and residents on matters pertaining to Nevis.

The event will be broadcast live via Nevis Television (NTv), Channel 99, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Nevis Television Facebook page, VON Radio, Freedom FM, WINNFM, Sugar City Rock, and the THG Network.