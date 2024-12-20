Nevis Well Drilling Project Achieves Major Success; New Wells to Boost Water Supply Soon

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 20, 2024)- The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), announced groundbreaking progress in the ongoing well-drilling project, describing it as a “game changer” for the enhancement of the water supply for the people of Nevis.

Water and Oil Wells Services Limited of Trinidad, the company contracted by the NIA to drill and develop nine wells on the island, has completed drilling on two wells in the Maddens area.

Speaking to the goals and broader impact of the USD 3.3 million project, the Honourable Brand said it aims to add over 1.5 million gallons per day to the island’s water system.

During the NIA budget debate on December 5, 2024, he emphasized the transformative potential of this project.

“Pump testing at Maddens well site number two has been completed, yielding a return of 125 gallons per minute when pumped continuously. This translates to approximately 144,000 gallons per day.

“We are expected, however, to run that well at approximately 100 to 110 gallons per minute, which is at a manageable drawdown rate,” he added. “The water quality showed approximately 200 parts per million, which is very good quality water for drinking.”

Pump testing at Maddens Well Site number one has also concluded, with data indicating a safe yield of approximately 350 gallons per minute.

“If all goes well, we expect that site will also be connected to the system shortly. This is extremely good,” the Minister remarked.

He expressed optimism about achieving this target.

“With all of the assessment done initially on well number one, this well has the potential to use the 8-inch or 9-inch pump… We are going to do some adjustment, drill a larger hole, and put a much larger pump here. That will allow the island of Nevis to get a significantly larger portion of water from that well.”

A third potential well site in Dasents Estate is being prepared with a view to start drilling in January 2025.

In addition to the drilling efforts, the NIA recently tested the photovoltaic desalination plant constructed in Butlers, St. James, as part of its commitment to sustainable water management.

On December 13, the first production of fully treated desalinated water was injected into the distribution network. The solar energy powered plant has a capacity of 60,000 gallons per day.

Minister Brand confirmed that the desalination plant will soon be fully operational, further enhancing water availability on the island. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring a reliable and high-quality water supply for residents and businesses on Nevis.

These developments underscore the NIA’s dedication to leveraging innovative solutions and infrastructure investments to meet the island’s water needs. Over the past ten years the NIA has invested approximately 43 million dollars to enhance the water distribution system, storage capacity, and bring additional water on stream.