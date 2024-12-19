Nevis Sees Significant Growth in Meat Production and Demand at Government Abattoir

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 19, 2024) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has reported a significant increase in meat production and demand for locally processed products at the government abattoir, a testament to the continued success of the Ministry and Department of Agriculture’s initiatives to bolster livestock production on the island.

During the NIA’s 2024 Budget Debate on December 5, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the strides made in meat production and the growing demand for local products. He noted the Ministry’s proactive efforts to address challenges and support farmers, ensuring the sector’s growth and sustainability.

“We have seen a significant increase in meat production at the government abattoir, and this is a clear indication that our investment in the agricultural sector is paying off,” he remarked.

Minister Evelyn emphasized the upward trend in several key areas of production, sharing detailed comparisons of meat production and slaughtering at the abattoir between 2023 and 2024.

Beef production faced a slight decline of 24.3 percent moving from 22,799 pounds to 17,248 pounds. This was attributed to reduced availability of animals.

Pork production increased significantly by 21.9 percent, from 44,284 pounds to 58,000 pounds, driven by the rising demand for local hams and other processed products.

Chicken production soared by 30.52 percent, from 13,981 pounds to 18,242 pounds, nearly tripling last year’s growth of 12.2 percent, due to increased production.

Mutton saw a substantial 22.9 percent rise from 39,953 pounds to 49,083 pounds, reversing last year’s 1.2 percent decline, thanks to improved farmer support and animal availability.

Overall, total slaughtering at the abattoir increased by 17.5 percent from 122,407 pounds to 143,801 pounds.

“We want to see this continued upward movement in slaughtering and production,” the Minister stated. “Locally processed products are always in high demand and continue to receive rave reviews from hoteliers, restaurateurs, and members of the public.”

In addition, the Honourable Evelyn proudly reported that farmers received a 10.6 percent increase in payouts from the abattoir, totaling more than a half million dollars in revenue.

“Farmers payout increased by 1 percent from 2022 to 2023, going from $479,066.69 to $483,453.14, then 10.6 percent in 2024.

“So it went from $483,453.14 in 2023 to over a half million [dollars] in 2024. Over $500,000 dollars payout to our farmers. A total of $534,589.81 paid to livestock farmers on Nevis.”

The Ministry and Department of Agriculture continue to prioritize livestock production, implementing measures to support farmers and meet the constant demand for meat and meat products.

These include:

completion of the Small Ruminant Breeding Unit at Maddens, with plans to stock 20 imported goats and sheep, including improved breeds such as Anglo Nubian and Katahdin/St. Croix Sheep.

fencing of paddocks at Maddens to enhance animal management.

veterinary services to address health issues within the animal population.

Significant growth was also realized at the NIA’s Agro-processing Unit in 2024, with cassava composite bread increasing by 29.9 percent, lollies by 11.4 percent, drinks in 500ml bottles by 17.7 percent, and drinks in 5-litre bottles growing by an impressive 72 percent.

Payouts for raw products also increased by 9.7 percent, from $52,148.58 to $57,210.01, further benefiting local farmers.

“We are never able to provide enough beef, pork, or chicken because the demand for local products is so high,” Minister Evelyn noted. “We will continue to lead, innovate, and provide the necessary support to ensure that Nevis remains a leader in high-quality meat production and agro-processing.”

This year’s achievements underscore the Ministry’s commitment to agriculture as a vital sector of Nevis’ economy, fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity for the island’s farmers and food sovereignty for the wider community.