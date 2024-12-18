NIA Ministry of Human Resources to close early on December 20

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:

The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform that the office will be closed to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The office will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

The Ministry wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.