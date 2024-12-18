Nevis Sees Continued Growth in Food Production, Making Significant Gains in Food Security

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2024)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) through its Ministry of Agriculture has successfully sustained its trend of increased food production in 2024, marking a significant step toward food security and sovereignty for the island.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, highlighted these achievements during the NIA’s 2024 Budget Debate on December 05, emphasizing the administration’s unwavering focus on sustainable agricultural development.

“In 2024, we remained cognizant of our mission to focus heavily on food security and food sovereignty and to do so in a sustainable manner. All of our efforts have been geared at empowering our farmers and fishers and subsequently increasing production.”

Hon. Evelyn shared impressive statistics reflecting this year’s success, particularly in watermelon production.

“Watermelon production increased by 92.5 percent when compared to 2023. It moved from 73,031 pounds to 140,610 pounds. Figures don’t lie; figures give hard evidence. Times gone by, we used to see just red watermelon on the market. Not anymore. We are seeing red, we are seeing yellow, we are seeing seedless [varieties]…We continue to move forward with this production,’ he said, also noting that watermelon imports decreased by a remarkable 112.7 percent.

Banana and plantain production also saw notable increases on private farms, reducing reliance on imported goods.

The Agriculture Minister underscored Nevis’ leadership in the area of shade house technology, highlighting it as a major contributor to the island’s agricultural success. The widespread adoption of shade house technology, he said, maximizes production while mitigating land space constraints.

“Shade house technology has taken off and taken off dramatically on the island of Nevis. The kind of shade house technology and production that we are witnessing on the island of Nevis surpasses all shade house technology and production in the sub-region, including the Leeward and the Windward Islands.”

Currently, 24 shade houses are under cultivation, producing crops such as lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, herbs, and cabbage. Shade houses now contribute approximately 50 percent of short-term crops grown on Nevis.

“We are self-sufficient in all but one variety of lettuce as 90 percent of lettuce being sold is locally produced. We are focused, and we are moving forward,” Hon. Evelyn affirmed.

The Honouable Minister acknowledged the critical role of the Department of Agriculture in supporting farmers with both production and marketing efforts.

Farmers’ payouts at the Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot, he informed, increased by 29.8 percent in 2024, moving from $235,895 in 2023 to $306,064 this year.

“It shows that the farmers on the island of Nevis have been responding; they have been producing. The Department of Agriculture has also been responding, and they have been marketing the crops for our farmers.”

He further highlighted improvements in the availability, variety, and quality of produce at the depot, bolstered by multiple organized sales throughout the year to ensure households had access to wholesome, local food.

Hon. Evelyn reiterated the NIA’s commitment to food security and dedication to revolutionizing agriculture on Nevis.

“We have witnessed a steady growth in all aspects of Agriculture on Nevis. This Administration and this Ministry are serious about food security and food sovereignty. This Administration and this Ministry will continue to revolutionize agriculture. This Administration and this Ministry have overseen the production of more local, high-quality, and wholesome food for all of us on Nevis to enjoy.”

With this sustained momentum in agricultural production, the Ministry of Agriculture continues to position Nevis as a leader in food security across the region.