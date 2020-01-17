NEVLEC advises of power outages on January 18th and 19th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January, 17, 2020) – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding power outages on January 18th and 19th 2020.

The Nevis Electricity Company Limited with the assistance of WARTSILA will be undertaking maintenance and upgrading of the control systems for its two newest and most reliable WARTSILA engines over the coming weekend – January 18th and 19th, 2020 – from 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on both days.

As a need to reduce system load, the Transmission and Distribution Department will take the opportunity, over both days, to undertake major maintenance works to the Cotton Ground and Gingerland Feeders.

On Saturday January 18th, the Cotton Ground Feeder will be interrupted between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill via Cotton Ground.

On Sunday January 19th, the Gingerland Feeder will be interrupted between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill via Zion.

NEVLEC is asking that residents plan for the possibility of an interruption during the scheduled works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.