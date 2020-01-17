NIA offers study opportunities in Indonesia

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to inform of the Darmasiswa Scholarship programme which is offered to persons interested in pursuing studies in Indonesian Language, Art and Culture.

These programmes are being offered by seventy-two (72) Universities in Indonesia and the deadline for application is Monday, March 2, 2020.

Kindly note that a copy of the application form should be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.

For more information on application requirements, procedures and student obligations, please contact the following individuals:

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Tel. No.: 469 5521 Ext. 5163/4.

Email – shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

Ms. Shanelle Simmonds

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tel. No.: 467-1158/1363