NIA announces study opportunities in Cuba

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in Cuba for 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration has now received the call for Cuban Scholarships. We, therefore, invite interested persons to apply as soon as possible as the deadline for applications to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources is Wednesday 26th February 2020 . The scholarship offers are listed below:

Five (5) offers for Medicine

One (1) offer for Stomatology

Two (2) offers for a degree in Nursing/Health Technology; and

Two (2) offers for specialisation in Medicine

Kindly note that individuals wishing to apply for a specialisation in Medicine should presently be employed in a Public Health Institution in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and should have graduated from a University in Cuba.

Please be further advised that successful candidates will be expected to travel to Cuba to commence their studies in August 2020.

Note that applicants must be:

Under 25 years of age

a high school or college graduate; and must come from a low-income family, who cannot afford to pay for studies.

For detailed information on Application Procedures, Scholarship Requirements and Benefits, Selection Process and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Tel. No.: 469 5521 Ext. 5163/4.

Email – shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

Ms Jamilah Adams

Human Resources Department

Government of Saint Kitts

(869) 467-1323