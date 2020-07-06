NEVLEC continues line upgrades, service interruption coming for Westbury and Spring Hill Estate July 8th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 06, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) is continuing its line upgrade project, and has announced more power outages.

On Wednesday July 06, 2020, a power outage is planned for the Westbury and Spring Hill areas.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in the area of Westbury and Spring Hill Estate that there will be a power outage on July 08, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The service interruption is to facilitate the relocation and upgrade of High Voltage poles/lines from the top of Westbury Road to Spring Hill Estate.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this interruption may cause.